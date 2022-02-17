Charley McColpin is making history on the mat

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River, White River, Tippecanoe River, Wildcat Creek, Eel River, East Fork White River, Flatrock River, and Mississinewa River. .Snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through today of around an inch and a half to over two and a half inches on frozen or saturated ground is bringing widespread flooding to central Indiana rivers. Moderate to major flooding is expected on the Mississinewa at Ridgeville. Moderate flooding is expected along upper parts of the Wabash from Lafayette through Covington as well as Wildcat Creek, while lowland and minor flooding is currently forecast for other area rivers. Another system early next week could lengthen the amount of time in flood and produce additional rises on area rivers. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued later this evening or Friday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to 13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:30 PM CST Thursday /1:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:30 PM CST Thursday /1:30 PM EST Thursday/ was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.3 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&