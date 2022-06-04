Casey-Westfield Softball Finishes as 1A Runner-Up Jun 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Warriors finish as the Class 1A Softball State Runner Ups in Illinois. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Illini Bluffs beats Casey-Westfield 1-0 in extra innings. Highlights Courtesy: NFHS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Loogootee Advances to the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic Semifinals Updated Dec 28, 2021 Sports Robinson Claims Third Place in the LIC With an OT Thriller Over Marshall Updated Jan 28, 2022 Sports Despite battling Thyroid Cancer Carlea Funk helps lead West Vigo to a sectional May 25, 2022 Sports Logan Bartley signs with Sycamore football Updated Dec 15, 2021 News North Daviess holds pep rally to send boys basketball off to state finals Updated Mar 24, 2022 Sports Linton Handles Parke Heritage at the Gobbler Shootout Nov 27, 2021 Recommended for you