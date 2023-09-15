Casey-Westfield Remains Perfect Sep 15, 2023 Sep 15, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Indians win on the road Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Casey-Westfield beats Robinson 41-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Robinson Picks Up Their Third Straight Win Updated Sep 24, 2022 Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Selected for Four Player of the Week Honors Jan 23, 2023 Sports Owen Valley opens sectionals with win over Brown County Updated Mar 2, 2022 Sports Josh Pyne named Big Ten Freshman of the Week Apr 27, 2022 Sports Terre Haute South Flexed Their Muscles Against Ben Davis Aug 20, 2022 Sports Terre Haute South Boys and Girls Claim Bragging Rights at Vigo County Twilight Track Meet Apr 23, 2022 Recommended for you