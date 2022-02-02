 Skip to main content
Braden Scott makes history, signs with Toronto Blue Jays

  Updated
  • 0

Lefty pitcher signs with Blue Jays organization

Lefty pitcher Braden Scott Wednesday signed with the Toronto Blue Jays organization. The southpaw is expected to report to the Blue Jays minor league camp at the end of February. Scott is the first baseball player from Shakamak to sign with an MLB organization.

