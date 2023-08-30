Brad and Brady Wilson share special father/son bond through football

Terre Haute South quarterback Brady Wilson is off to a good start this season. The junior has thrown six touchdowns to just one interception. Wilson is a talented player, but is respected even more off the field for his work ethic.
The QB takes his work home with him. He asked his dad, Brad. Who's the Sycamore assistant head coach and defensive coordinator to go over game films with him to prepare. Brady enjoys the time with his dad, who can provide a unique football prospective most dad's can't.