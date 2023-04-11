Bloomington South rallies to beat TH North baseball Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Panthers beat Patriots Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bloomington South baseball rallied for seven runs all with two outs in the seventh to beat Terre Haute North 8-6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports South Knox Bounces Back into the Win Column Updated Dec 16, 2022 Sports Newton boys win LIC tourney semifinal over Casey-Westfield Updated Jan 25, 2023 Sports Loogootee Cruises to Victory in the Opening Round of the Vincennes Lincoln Volleyball Tournament Aug 27, 2022 Sports Plainfield knocks off TH South Updated Mar 3, 2023 Sports North Knox Semi-State Draw Revealed Updated Feb 12, 2023 Sports TH South pounds Perry Meridian Updated Jan 6, 2023 Recommended for you