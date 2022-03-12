Bloomfield's Season Comes to an End at Regionals

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.
East Fork White River from near Rivervale to near Williams.
White River from near Elliston to near Hazleton.
.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White
River is near Rivervale. The crest of the White River is near
Edwardsport. The crest of the Wabash River is near Hutsonville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Sunday.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Saturday /7:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was
19.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:30 PM CST Saturday /7:30 PM EST Saturday/ was
19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet Tuesday,
March 22.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Saturday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Monday evening and continue falling to 9.8 feet Tuesday,
March 22.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&