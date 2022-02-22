Bloomfield falls at Bloomington South

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in Indiana...Illinois... Youngs Creek, East Fork White River, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe River, Mississinewa River, Wabash River. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in Indiana...Illinois... East Fork White River, White River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River. .Elevated river and creek levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch and a half last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed precipitation event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep or redevelop mostly minor river flooding along area waterways. Moderate flooding may be possible on the lower White and lower Wabash, depending on how much precipitation comes with the next system. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around 1230 PM EST /1130 AM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 03... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Thursday, March 03. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April 2013 flood. This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CST Tuesday /9:30 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was 22.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Tuesday /9:30 PM EST Tuesday/ was 22.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 23.4 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, March 2 to 15.3 feet. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&