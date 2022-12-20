Bloomfield boys beat Northeast Dubois

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Blowing
snow. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as
35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
