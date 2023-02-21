 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southerly winds increase during the
afternoon and evening hours across most of Central Indiana. Any
shower or thunderstorm that develops within the windy
environment will have the potential to produce even stronger
wind gusts up to 60 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Big week ahead for Sycamore men's basketball

Big week for Sycamores

The Indiana State men's basketball team wraps up their MVC regular season this week. It is one of the bigger final weeks of the conference season for this program in a long time.

Wednesday ISU travels to Belmont. A win by the Sycamores and they clinch a top four seed for next weeks Arch Madness and first round bye in the MVC Tourney. If ISU wins out and gets help they can still clinch a share of the MVC regular season title.

ISU enters the week 13-5 in the MVC in third place, just a game back of first.

