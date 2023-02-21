Big week ahead for Sycamore men's basketball

The Indiana State men's basketball team wraps up their MVC regular season this week. It is one of the bigger final weeks of the conference season for this program in a long time.
Wednesday ISU travels to Belmont. A win by the Sycamores and they clinch a top four seed for next weeks Arch Madness and first round bye in the MVC Tourney. If ISU wins out and gets help they can still clinch a share of the MVC regular season title.
ISU enters the week 13-5 in the MVC in third place, just a game back of first.