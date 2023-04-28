Behind Langer TH South baseball beats TH North Apr 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Braves beat Patriots Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pitcher Gunnar Langer threw a complete game shutout in Terre Haute South 2-0 win over Terre Haute North. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Linton boys basketball ranked among top teams in state Dec 8, 2021 Sports The Basketball World Mourns the Loss of Caleb Swanigan Jun 21, 2022 Sports Linton clinches share of SWIAC Title Updated Feb 18, 2022 Sports TH Rex open second half of season with win Jul 5, 2022 Sports Loogootee beats Northeast Dubois Updated Feb 19, 2022 Sports North Daviess defense carrying Cougars to deep state tourney run Mar 17, 2022 Recommended for you