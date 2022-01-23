 Skip to main content
Barr-Reeve Wins a Nail Biter in Overtime

The Buggy Bowl lived up to the hype as 1A top ranked North Daviess took on 1A fifth ranked Barr-Reeve.

Barr-Reeve beats North Daviess 54-51 in OT. 

