Barr-Reeve Volleyball Rolls into the Sectional Semifinals

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
FRIDAY FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...
* AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana.
* TIMING... Friday morning through Friday evening.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 60s to around 70.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
