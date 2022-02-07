Barr-Reeve girls roll by Washington Catholic Feb 7, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Barr-Reeve rolls Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Barr-Reeve girls pounded Washington Catholic 59-19. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports THN bowlers Torpy and Dwyer make history Dec 13, 2021 Sports Sycamore football adds 18 new players to program Dec 15, 2021 Sports Rick's Rallies Updated Nov 29, 2021 Sports Linton vs. Castle Updated Dec 18, 2021 Sports West Vigo Advances to the Fifth Place Game of the Wabash Valley Classic Updated Dec 29, 2021 Sports Terre Haute North Wins the Shoe Trophy for the Fourth Straight Year Jan 14, 2022 Recommended for you