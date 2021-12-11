Avon Squeaks Past Terre Haute South Dec 11, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Braves give the Orioles all they can handle at home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Avon beats Terre Haute South 64-61. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTHI Sports Bloomfield Takes Down Shakamak Dec 4, 2021 Sports TH North boys basketball off to hot start Dec 8, 2021 Sports Sullivan boys stay perfect with win over North Putnam Updated Dec 10, 2021 Sports West Vigo Gets Their First WIC Win Dec 3, 2021 Archive ISU starting QB should be named next week Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Micah Thomas emerging as Sycamores go to guy Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you