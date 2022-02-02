Anthony Garzolini signs with Sycamores

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Rain has generally transitioned to
snow with a brief period of freezing rain and sleet ahead of the
transition. Additional snow accumulations in excess of 7 inches
and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3
&&