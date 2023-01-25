Alex Rose honoring his late father on his Terre Haute South letter jacket

Terre Haute South senior Alex Rose is one of the top wrestlers in the state in his weight class. He's hoping to finish his final year with a trip to the state finals. Wrestling has always been a part of Alex's life, his father who wrestled taught it to him at an early age.
Unfortunately Alex's dad passed away when Alex was just 15-years-old. Alex has honored his dad ever since. When Alex was a sophomore and got his letter jacket he took the Rose patch and wrestler from his dad's old letter jacket and put it on his own, to always have his dad with him.