Abby Ballengee signs with Sycamores

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Multiple rounds of recent rainfall preceded by snow melt, along with the current system moving through with wintry precipitation, will keep minor flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White and most of the Upper Wabash. Lower portions of the White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as expected precipitation amounts with the current system are highest over southern portions of central Indiana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Thursday morning by around 1145 AM CST /1245 PM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Friday, March 04. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April 2013 flood. This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday /11:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage was 23.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday /11:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was 23.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March 3. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&