8 Brownsburg ends TH North's season

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers and locations in Indiana...Illinois... East Fork White River at Seymour. Driftwood River near Edinburgh. Muscatatuck River at Vernon. White River from Centerton southward. Tippecanoe River near Delphi. Wabash River at Vincennes and Mount Carmel. Eel River at Bowling Green. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... White River below Eagle Valley Power Plant, Spencer, and Ravenswood. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. Wabash River at Clinton, Terre Haute, Montezuma, Covington, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Lafayette. .Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with locally higher amounts throughout the day will bring additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well. Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some moderate flooding. Those with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning, with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Monday, March 13. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April 2013 flood. This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 PM CST Friday /10:30 PM EST Friday/ the stage was 19.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM CST Friday /10:30 PM EST Friday/ was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, March 12. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&