2A #2 Linton volleyball rolls at Washington Sep 5, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Miners win on the road Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Linton volleyball team won 3-0 at Washington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Braden Allen to continue hoops career at IUPUI Jun 13, 2022 Sports Clay City Softball's Season Comes to an End at Semi-State Jun 4, 2022 Sports Panthers Take Care of the Alices Dec 4, 2021 Sports Bloomfield confident in others if Indy Lutheran tries to shut down Peter Combs Mar 9, 2023 Sports TH North football looking to upset state ranked Whiteland Updated Oct 26, 2022 Sports Indiana State Football Drops Their Fifth Straight Oct 15, 2022 Recommended for you