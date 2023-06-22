1A-4A Reclassification Coming for the 2024-25 season for Indiana High School Sports

The IHSAA Executive Committee voted to amend the original rule proposal from the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (IIAAA) that would have changed how schools were classified in four-class sports by using fixed enrollment figures.
Starting in the 2024-25 season, Class 4A will include the largest 20% of schools. Class 3A will be the next 25%, Class 2A the next 25% and Class A the smallest 30% of schools.
The IHSAA says the next two-year reclassification cycle will begin with the 2024-25 school year based upon the certified enrollment figures reported to the the IHSAA from the Indiana Department of Education. Those will be released next winter.