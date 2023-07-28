11 Sycamores Make MVFC Preseason Conference Teams Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 Updated Jul 28, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sycamores open their 2023 season at home against Eastern Illinois. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Indiana State is well represented as we head into the 2023 MVFC season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Riverton Parke Wins a Thriller Over North Vermillion Dec 4, 2021 Sports Barr-Reeve volleyball wins showdown of ranked teams over Springs Valley Sep 6, 2022 Sports ISU baseball falls at IU Updated Mar 21, 2023 Sports Linton Advances to the Winners Bracket of the Wabash Valley Classic Updated Dec 26, 2022 Sports TH North boys basketball drops opener at Mooresville Nov 23, 2022 Sports Sullivan Advances to the Winners Bracket of the Wabash Valley Classic Updated Dec 26, 2022 Recommended for you