Some of the contaminated waste from the Ohio train derailment to be moved to Putnam County

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 17.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1
feet early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Some of the contaminated waste from the Ohio train derailment to be moved to Putnam County

  • Updated
  • 0

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Waste from the Ohio train derailment will be coming to Indiana.

A hazardous waste site in Putnam county is set to receive material from the recent Ohio train derailment.

Officials shared information about the plan Tuesday.

The derailment

Federal officials say contaminated waste started moving out again Tuesday.

Crews have collected about 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste in addition to solid waste.

People continue to voice concerns about the safety and quality of air and water - but officials say it's all okay.

The move to Putnam County

News 10 was at the media briefing Tuesday afternoon in Putnam County.

Heritage Environmental is the site receiving truckloads of the waste.

The executive vice president says the site operates under very regulated environmental laws.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management oversees and inspects the facility.

The executive VP says the soil coming here has been contaminated. He says there are very low levels of butyl acrylate.

It's a common chemical found in caulking, sealant and paints.

There are also low levels of vinyl chloride.

The executive VP says it is well below the max levels their facility is allowed to receive.

The governor's reaction

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb shared his thoughts on the EPA's decision to move the waste to Indiana.

He says he objects.

He claims there was a lack of communication about this decision.

Holcomb adds that he feels that the waste should be transported to a site closer to the derailment" instead of traveling across the state.

Holcomb plans to speak with the EPA's administrator about what's unfolding.

