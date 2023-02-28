Some of the contaminated waste from the Ohio train derailment to be moved to Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Waste from the Ohio train derailment will be coming to Indiana.
A hazardous waste site in Putnam county is set to receive material from the recent Ohio train derailment.
Officials shared information about the plan Tuesday.
The derailment
Federal officials say contaminated waste started moving out again Tuesday.
Crews have collected about 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste in addition to solid waste.
People continue to voice concerns about the safety and quality of air and water - but officials say it's all okay.
The move to Putnam County
News 10 was at the media briefing Tuesday afternoon in Putnam County.
Heritage Environmental is the site receiving truckloads of the waste.
The executive vice president says the site operates under very regulated environmental laws.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management oversees and inspects the facility.
The executive VP says the soil coming here has been contaminated. He says there are very low levels of butyl acrylate.
It's a common chemical found in caulking, sealant and paints.
There are also low levels of vinyl chloride.
The executive VP says it is well below the max levels their facility is allowed to receive.
The governor's reaction
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb shared his thoughts on the EPA's decision to move the waste to Indiana.
He says he objects.
He claims there was a lack of communication about this decision.
Holcomb adds that he feels that the waste should be transported to a site closer to the derailment" instead of traveling across the state.
Holcomb plans to speak with the EPA's administrator about what's unfolding.