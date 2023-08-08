Should Illinois get a new flag? The state's governor launches a commission to look into it

The State of Illinois is exploring its options for a new state flag.
Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill to create the "Illinois Flag Commission." It's a group specially tasked with selecting potential designs.
The General Assembly will hear recommendations from the commission about whether the current flag should be replaced.
Should Illinois get a new state flag?
The commission will pick out a maximum of ten potential flags by September 2024.
Pritzker said it may be time to create a new flag that shows off the state's values.