...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest,
and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High moisture content in combination with the potential for a
narrow corridor of thunderstorms along a developing boundary
may lead to prolonged heavy rainfall. Widespread totals of
1-2 inches along with isolated totals in excess of 3 inches
are possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Should Illinois get a new flag? The state's governor launches a commission to look into it

By Chris Essex

The State of Illinois is exploring its options for a new state flag.

Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill to create the "Illinois Flag Commission." It's a group specially tasked with selecting potential designs.

The General Assembly will hear recommendations from the commission about whether the current flag should be replaced.

Should Illinois get a new state flag?

You voted:

The commission will pick out a maximum of ten potential flags by September 2024.

Pritzker said it may be time to create a new flag that shows off the state's values.

