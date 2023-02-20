Scam Alert: What to look for with fake parking tickets

Paying for parking can be a pain - but a new scam making the rounds is all about making you think you didn't pay.
The Better Business Bureau explains con artists are passing off fake parking tickets.
These scammers print out fake tickets and stick them on car windows.
They look real but ask drivers to pay the ticket online using a QR code or even PayPal.
One person told the BBB they paid $15 to park and kept the receipt but still got a $56 ticket saying it wasn't visible in their car.
The BBB says you need to be sure the ticket is real before paying a dime.
"Should you get a ticket, you want to do an internet search for the city's official parking ticket website. Compare the ticket to what you find on the ticket information that's on it. Keep in mind that site should end in .gov," Jennifer Adamany, from the BBB said.
You should also verify the name and address when writing a check. Use a credit card to pay, if possible.