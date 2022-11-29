 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be associated with a
line of showers and storms. Gradient winds will gust to 45 mph
this afternoon and evening before the strongest winds arrive
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Santa Train hitting the tracks as holiday tradition returns to full-format

  • Updated
  • 0
Santa Train

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A holiday tradition is returning to southern Indiana and eastern Illinois with the Indiana Rail Road’s annual Santa Train.

The Santa Train will make 12 stops over three days. The Indiana Rail Road invites families to the festively decorated train to see Santa and Mrs. Claus. 

The event is free and open to children and adults of all ages. Santa’s helpers will also be giving away coats, hats, and gloves to help children in need prepare for winter weather.

The event was paused in 2020 because of the pandemic and had an altered format in 2021. Volunteers are excited for a full return this year.

“Volunteers and guests alike are looking forward to a more traditional format of Santa Train,” says Dewayne Swindall, president and CEO of The Indiana Rail Road Company. “Giving back to the communities in which we operate in such a unique way brings a distinctive joy to our team during the holiday season.”

Station/Location

Arrive

Depart

Friday, December 2nd

Morgantown, IN, Fire Station

5:45 PM

7:15 PM

Helmsburg, IN, Helmsburg Rd.

8:15 PM

9:15 PM

Saturday, December 3rd

Solsberry, IN, Yoho Store

8:30 AM

10:00 AM

Bloomfield, IN, Seminary St.

11:00 AM

12:15 PM

Linton, IN, SE C St.

1:15 PM

2:45 PM

Dugger, IN, Main St.

3:30 PM

4:45 PM

Jasonville, IN, City Park

6:00 PM

7:15 PM

Sunday, December 4th

Newton, IL, High School/ W. Decatur St.

8:30 AM

10:00 AM

Oblong, IL, S. Range St.

10:45 AM

12:15 PM

Palestine, IL, Lincoln St.

1:15 PM

2:30 PM

Sullivan, IN, Main St. & Judy Ln.

4:15 PM

5:45 PM

The Santa Train originated in 1989 as a volunteer project of Indiana Rail Road Company employees. 

