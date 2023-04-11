Red Cross opens disaster relief center in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross has recently opened a disaster relief center in Sullivan at the high school activities center.

There, the Red Cross offers many resources, including some financial assistance, food, and even shelter for those impacted by the storm.

The disaster relief center opened on April 10 and plans to run until the 16 or until its services are no longer needed.

Scott Pugh, a Red Cross volunteer, explained what people could expect if they make an appointment.

"We talk to them about resources and what we can do for their recovery process because we understand there is a long-term recovery in a lot of cases because their home is destroyed. We try to assist in that area," Pugh said.

You're encouraged to set up an appointment. Just call 888-684-1442 or visit the Sullivan High School Activities Center for walk-in assistance.

The center is open daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

People will be on-site through the weekend and possibly longer if needed.