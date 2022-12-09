Plea deal struck with one of the suspects in Chole Carroll murder investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are working to gather more information about a plea deal struck between the Vigo County prosecutor's office and one of the people accused of involvement in the murder of teenager Chloe Carroll.

Cody Scherb was waived to adult court after he was arrested at age 17 for his alleged involvement in the murder.

Prosecutors charged Scherb with theft of a firearm and dangerous possession of a firearm.

Carroll was shot and killed outside of a gas station in July.

We don't yet know the specifics of Scherb's plea agreement, but we can tell you he's set for sentencing on January 12.

Meanwhile, an attorney for the main suspect in the Carroll murder case has filed a motion in the court of appeals.

The defense is appealing a judge's ruling not to dismiss charges filed against Montez Ellington.

He was 15 years old at the time of his arrest. He's charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

Vigo County juvenile court waived the case to adult court due to the nature of the charges against him.

The appeal claims Ellington's case should be dismissed. The issue is whether his case should have been waived to adult court.

The filings cite a recent supreme court ruling on juvenile matters. The court of appeals has accepted the case, but no hearings have been set.