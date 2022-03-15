'Pickers' looking for leads on unique collections as they plan visit to Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The "American Pickers" TV show is planning a visit to Indiana.
The crew plans to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series in May 2022. "American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel.
The Pickers are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184 facebook: @GotAPick