People line the streets in downtown Terre Haute for annual Veterans Day parade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People lined Wabash Avenue on Friday for the annual Veterans Day parade.

For many years, the Loyal Veterans Batallion hosted the parade.

This was the first year for the Marine Corps League to take charge. The Marine Corps League says the turnout this year was excellent, with about 40 entries.

"I support our veterans. This has been a tradition in Terre Haute for a long time, and we're just proud to keep that tradition going," Randy Torrence said, "I had goosebumps driving through it. It was just amazing, the amount of people coming out and showing their support."

You'll remember the parade was at risk of being called off in 2019.

Community members were able to rally together to keep the tradition alive.

