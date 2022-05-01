One man takes a brave jump on the World's Largest Rocking Chair

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - One man does something crazy that has never been done before. And listen to this it involves one of the world's largest objects.
Saturday night, hundreds of people came out to downtown Casey to watch this ambitious dirt biker jump off of the World's Largest Rocking Chair!
This is no easy feat. The chair is 56 and a half feet tall.
Motocross racer and dirt bike extraordinaire, Brett Cue, says it was exciting to have such a big audience to come out and watch.
"It's really cool," he said. "I didn't expect this many people to come out. When I came up with the idea [with my friend Drew], I thought it would just be a couple of buddies stopping traffic and 'Doing it for the Gram.' Turns out, not so much. There are lots of people here!"
The event was hosted by the Vurb Shred Tour and Lincoln Trail MotorSports.