...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Once the snow ends, the temperatures are set to drop - here's what you need to watch out for with frostbite

By Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The snow is here, but the next step in this winter storm is extreme cold temperatures.

Health experts have a warning for you about frostbite.

It only takes a matter of minutes to develop frostbite. Your fingers, toes, ears and nose are most at risk. That's because they get the least amount of blood flow.

Frostbitten skin will first feel numb, then painful. Health experts say as soon as you begin to feel symptoms - take action.

"As soon a you start to feel those things, go inside, take off your wet clothes, wet socks, or gloves or whatever," Dr. Leah Napolitano from St. Joseph Health System said. "Wet skin can develop frostbite quicker."

Avoid. Spot. Treat. Frostbite and Hypothermia

