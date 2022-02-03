Once the snow ends, the temperatures are set to drop - here's what you need to watch out for with frostbite

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The snow is here, but the next step in this winter storm is extreme cold temperatures.
Health experts have a warning for you about frostbite.
It only takes a matter of minutes to develop frostbite. Your fingers, toes, ears and nose are most at risk. That's because they get the least amount of blood flow.
Frostbitten skin will first feel numb, then painful. Health experts say as soon as you begin to feel symptoms - take action.
"As soon a you start to feel those things, go inside, take off your wet clothes, wet socks, or gloves or whatever," Dr. Leah Napolitano from St. Joseph Health System said. "Wet skin can develop frostbite quicker."