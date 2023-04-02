Officials say the same tornado hit both Crawford and Sullivan Counties, killing six

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana
and Illinois...
Wabash River.
.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along
the lowest reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers will continue for
another week or more.
The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
Slight renewed rises are occurring on the lower White River but will
crest early this week well below recent flood levels. The original
crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but renewed rises are
occurring at some locations along the river. The majority of
flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.
Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Sunday /11:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was
17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Sunday /11:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 17.4
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana
and Illinois...
Wabash River.
.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along
the lowest reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers will continue for
another week or more.
The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
Slight renewed rises are occurring on the lower White River but will
crest early this week well below recent flood levels. The original
crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but renewed rises are
occurring at some locations along the river. The majority of
flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.
Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Sunday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Officials believe everyone in that area has been accounted for. Several homes were damaged or destroyed.
Sixty to 100 families have been displaced.
The NWS says the tornado barely missed the refinery.
A visit from the governor
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker toured Crawford County Sunday.
Pritzker said the people of Illinois are grieving with the families that lost loved ones during Friday night's storm.
Pritzker and other leaders went around Crawford County to tour the damage. The governor has signed a disaster proclamation which is in effect now.
I've issued a disaster proclamation to support Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion, and Sangamon Counties — allowing the State of Illinois to provide residents the full scale of support needed for recovery.
This will help local government and first responders during the recovery and clean-up.
Pritzker says he is thankful for the heroes in the Crawford County community.
"Everybody ran to help in a very short period of time to pull everyone out of the rubble. Had that not happened, had people not come together and cared for one another, we would've had greater loss of life," Pritzker said.
SULLIVAN COUNTY
The NWS says the same tornado hit Sullivan County.
The Sullivan County coroner released the names of the three deceased victims.
They are:
61-year-old Susan Kay Horton
38-year-old Thomas Randall Horton
47-year-old Shane Steven Goodman.
They were all from Sullivan.
Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb says "three or four" people were pulled from the rubble. In total, Lamb says eight to 12 were hurt.