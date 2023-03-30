NY grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River from Covington down to Mount Carmel.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River from
Covington to all points downstream.  Moderate flooding is forecast
to start at Mount Carmel on Friday...and continue through next
Tuesday.  The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue along the
Crawford...Sullivan County line through Friday.

Minor flooding will likely last through late this week at Covington
to Terre Haute...through early next week at Hutsonville to
Vincennes...and through late next week at Mount Carmel.  Rain going
into this weekend may extend flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
20.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ was
20.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Sunday, April 09.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 10.0 feet Friday,
April 07.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Thursday was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 8.2 feet Sunday,
April 09.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Severe Thunderstorms Possible Late Friday Afternoon and
Evening...

...Strong Non-Thunderstorm Wind Gusts Expected Overnight Friday
Night and Saturday...

An intense low pressure system will move across the Plains Friday
and into the Great Lakes Friday night. Increasing moisture
transport, vertical wind shear, and some instability ahead of this
system will occur over the Ohio Valley on Friday and Friday
evening ahead of a strong cold front. As a result, after some
morning showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday, numerous
showers and stronger thunderstorms are expected over central
Indiana by late Friday afternoon and evening. Given strong
atmospheric wind fields, some of the storms could become severe
with locally damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, along
with heavy rain, cloud-to-ground lightning, and some hail. The
area of greatest concern over central Indiana appears to be west-
central Indiana counties and communities, but all residents of
central Indiana should monitor weather conditions on Friday.

After the cold front passes though the area Friday night and
thunderstorms end, west to southwest surface winds will be quite
gusty overnight Friday night and Saturday. Winds will gust to 40
to 50 mph at times, which could present a hazard for high profile
vehicles and loose objects, and could result in some tree limbs
being downed. A Wind Advisory may be needed in later forecasts.
Exercise caution if outside during this time period due to the
expected strong wind gusts.

NY grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN

  • Updated
  • 0
NY grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN

A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Trump is seen here in July of 2020 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Moneymaker/Pool/Getty Images

A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump, according to three sources familiar with the matter -- the first time in American history that a current or former president will face criminal charges.

The Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election.

The decision is sure to send shockwaves across the country, pushing the American political system -- which has never seen one of its ex-leaders confronted with criminal charges, let alone while running again for president -- into uncharted waters.

The legal action against Trump jolts the 2024 presidential campaign into a new phase -- where the former president has vowed to keep running in the face of criminal charges.

Trump has frequently called the various investigations surrounding him a "witch hunt," attempting to sway public opinion on them by casting himself as a victim of what he's claimed are political probes led by Democratic prosecutors. As the indictment reportedly neared, Trump urged his supporters to protest his arrest, echoing his calls to action following the 2020 election as he tried to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden.

Trump has long avoided legal consequences in his personal, professional and political lives. He has settled a number of private civil lawsuits through the years and paid his way out of disputes concerning the Trump Organization, his namesake company. As president, he was twice impeached by the Democratic-led House, but avoided conviction by the Senate.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

