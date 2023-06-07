Zoning board of appeals approves sand and gravel mine

The Terre Haute Zoning Board of Appeals approved a request to build a sand and gravel mine in a North Terre Haute neighborhood.
The board also required the owners to build a fence.
Caleb Wheeler with Christian Radio Station wants to make land a gravel pit on a property west of Dennis Trucking and north of the Wabash Valley girls softball league.
Between 30 and 50 trucks would leave the facility each day using 19th Street, Delaware Avenue, and Lafayette Avenue.
The board will require wheeler to build a fence along the softball field side.
There are still state requirements that need to be met before the pit can be built.