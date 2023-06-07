 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all central
Indiana counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Zoning board of appeals approves sand and gravel mine

  • 0

The Terre Haute Zoning Board of Appeals approved a request to build a sand and gravel mine in a North Terre Haute neighborhood.

The board also required the owners to build a fence.

Caleb Wheeler with Christian Radio Station wants to make land a gravel pit on a property west of Dennis Trucking and north of the Wabash Valley girls softball league.

Between 30 and 50 trucks would leave the facility each day using 19th Street, Delaware Avenue, and Lafayette Avenue.

The board will require wheeler to build a fence along the softball field side.

There are still state requirements that need to be met before the pit can be built.

Recommended for you