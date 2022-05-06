Zeus, a Great Dane from Texas, is the world's tallest dog

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.9 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 20.0 feet early Monday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage late next week.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Zeus, a Great Dane from Texas, is the world's tallest dog

  • Updated
  • 0

A Great Dane has been crowned the world's tallest living dog by Guinness World Records.

Two-year old Zeus from Bedford, Texas stands at a whopping 1.046 meters (3 feet, 5.18 inches), making him the tallest dog in the world.

He officially received the paw-some plaudit on March 22, after his height was measured and confirmed by his vet.

Owner Brittany Davis said she always dreamed of having a Great Dane named Zeus and was over the moon when her brother gave her the pup when he was just eight weeks old. Although she was initially nervous about his vast size, she soon fell in love with him.

Davis told Guinness World Records: "He's been a big dog since we got him, even for a puppy. He had huge paws."

Zeus' Olympian diet includes 12 cups of "Gentle Giants" dog food every day, as well as the occasional fried egg and bully sticks. His all-time favorite treat is ice cubes, Davis said.

The brown and gray colossus now is a local celebrity, showered with attention and treats when he and his human visit the Dallas Farmer's Market.

"The comment that we hear most often is 'Wow, that's a horse!,' 'Can I ride him?' or 'Does he have a saddle?'" Davis said. "The answer to all those questions is 'no.'"

According to the American Kennel Club, Great Danes descend from hunting dogs from the Middle Ages. While they are known for towering over other breeds, they are prone to quite a few health conditions and tend to have a shorter life span than other dogs.

Last year, Freddy, a Great Dane once celebrated by Guinness World Records as the tallest dog in the world, died aged 8.

The pooch, who lived in Essex, England, measured 3 feet, 4 inches (103.5 centimeters) from foot to withers. When standing on his hind legs, he towered over people at a lofty 7 feet, 5.5 inches (226 centimeters).

The tallest dog ever recorded was also a Great Dane named Zeus, according to Guinness. He stood at 3 feet, 10 inches (111.8 centimeters).

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

