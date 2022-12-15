"Youth Day" - Middle school students explore Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County middle school students had a unique opportunity today at one local university.
It was all a part of "Youth Day" which is sponsored by "Indiana State University Athletics" and "University Engagement."
Sixth grade students got to check out the ISU campus, meet the university president, and learn more about school programs and sports.
The goal is for students to get a better idea of what it's like at a four year college.
Coordinators say that it's nice to watch young students get familiar with local universities.
"It's sort of what I heard too, its that some of them have never been on campus before, so for them being their first time in Hulman Center, first time driving around, being on campus is really exciting," said VCSC Curriculum Coordinator, Janet Brosmer.
Students also got to have some fun watching a women's basketball game at the Hulman Center.