"You're stuck" Local organizations lose federal funding, local seniors lose some transportation services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Since the Covid-19 emergency has ended, many organizations have lost federal funding.
One of those is Thrive West Central.
It used covid relief money to pay for bus transportation for people with disabilities.
Without the extra money, they say they can no longer do urban-to-urban trips.
The Thrive busses are still providing rural services.
But they won't be making urban-to-urban trips anytime soon.
One local woman says that combined with rough sidewalks in her area has made it difficult to get to her doctors' appointments.
Karen Schultz says she's needed ADA-supported busses for many years.
She says she has trouble navigating sidewalks in her power wheelchair.
She says losing bus transportation has forced her to take her wheelchair to get to the doctor.
"You're stuck. You've got to take your chances, and how fast can a wheelchair move to get across two lanes of traffic?" Schultz said.
Thrive West Central gave News 10 a statement saying:
"Thrive West Central transit operates a 5311 rural public transportation program as well as a 5310 aged and disabled transportation program. The rural program can transport anyone, of any age, from inside the urbanized area to rural locations or from rural locations into the urbanized area.
The program is funded through a 50/50 matching program between INDOT and Thrive, which is also partially funded by local government. The 5310 aged and disabled transportation program is much smaller and receives limited annual funding from the Title III older Americans act and social service block grants (federal funding sources, not city or county).
These trips are primarily urban to urban and are limited to medical, nutrition, and business needs (banking, social security office, etc.). Since late 2020, thrive has received covid relief funds from a variety of federal sources. Prior to the end of the public health emergency on May 11, 2023, there were additional flexibilities with the relief funds, and we were able to offer a much greater number of urban-to-urban trips than our regular annual budget would allow.
While these covid relief funds and added flexibilities allowed us to serve a greater ridership, they also, unfortunately, created a ridership that came to rely on a system that isn’t funded to meet their needs long-term. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. Thrive will continue to work with the city of terre haute and other stakeholder groups to identify additional funding sources."
Schultz says she's appreciative of the efforts, and hopes the community can pull together to pay for these services again.
"We need help! That's all there is to it. If we can't get the transportation then sidewalks need to be fixed so people can get around. It's really a catch-22 situation here," Schultz said.
Schultz is hopeful people or businesses in the community can be the ones to provide this money.