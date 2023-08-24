"You're providing a needed service..." Meals on Wheels Terre Haute delivering more than just food

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Despite the excessive heat this week, several men and women have journeyed outside to help others.
Those people are with Meals on Wheels Terre Haute. Since Monday, eight drivers with the group have been out making sure the group's 110 clients are receiving meals.
With most of their clients being elderly or home-bound, it's crucial they get these meals so they don't have to put themselves at risk by going out in the heat.
Garri Knezevich, officer manager at Meals on Wheels, said the kitchen has been double bagging and packing extra ice packs with the cold food.
When temperatures rise, Knezevich said drivers perform another role besides meal deliverer. They are also doing welfare checks on clients.
"Some of them may not have air conditioning," Knezevich said. "Some of them may not even have fans. We need to recognize those things and get them the help they need."
Drivers are trained to recognize the signs of heat illnesses. If something's wrong, drivers contact the main office. The office will then contact the client's emergency contact and alert the proper authorities.
It's this protocol that saved the life of one client this week.
"We had to do a welfare check on one individual this week who was locked out of their house for four hours," Knezevich said. "They were dazed, confused, and hot."
That's why Knezevich said these welfare checks are the most important service Meals on Wheels provides.
The service not only brightens the day of clients. It is also making the days of the drivers who deliver the food.
"It doesn't feel like a job," Steve Curl, a driver, said. "It's something that I really enjoy."
Curl said he's made a real connection with the people he delivers to. It's almost like they're family. That's why he is always ready to serve in any way he can.
"You're providing a service that is needed," Curl said. "They're always grateful. What more could I ask for?"
Meals on Wheels Terre Haute needs more volunteer drivers. Click here to learn more, or call (812) 232-3878.