"You're only going to be managing chaos..." Terre Haute Humane Society and city discussing ways to resolve overcrowding issues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Overcrowding at one animal shelter continues to create problems for local pet owners and city officials.

The Terre Haute Humane Society says it's overcrowded. The shelter currently houses close to 300 animals, which is about 100 more than what they usually hold.

Executive Director Charles Brown said animals are being adopted, but more and more come in each day. He said the issue of overcrowding stems from a much bigger national issue.

"Obviously, economics plays a huge role in people's decision in whether they can take care of a pet or not," Brown said. "Not only are food costs inflating, but veterinarian care is greatly inflating as well, which makes it difficult for folks to take care of the basic needs of their pets."

But, the responsibility of the caretaker is now a burden for the humane society. Less space at the humane society is hurting city operations too.

City of Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said the humane society is a depository for city and county animal control. Injured, abandoned, or vicious animals collected by animal control could be dropped at the center. But, the overcrowding issues have affected that operation now and at other times as well.

"What the frustration level on our part is we need more space out there probably for the animals the city brings in," Bennett said. "The contract runs between $1,500 and $100,000 a year. Most of the time everything is fine and works great. There are a few times a year where we run into that problem where they are just out of space."

Bennett said he wants to work to solve this problem long term. He said he's willing to give more money to add shelters for the use of animal control. He's even proposed investing in more spay and neuter clinics.

"We've got some folks out there who have animals and they just can't afford to do the spay and neuter," he said. "[Pets] get out and things happen and next thing, you've got new ones coming and adds to the problem."

Brown said the humane society is also weighing its options too. But, he feels the center's time and money will be better spent fixing the problem rather than creating a bigger solution.

"I don't know if always building the biggest bucket is the answer," he said. "I absolutely think unless you're addressing the root cause of what is ultimately a century-old problem. If you're not able to address those fundamental issues, you're only going to be managing chaos."

City leaders want to manage the chaos too. Animal Control will be holding its first public meeting Wednesday, January 11th at noon at the Vigo County Public Library.