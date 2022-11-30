"You're always worried about the level of care..." SCOTUS hears nursing home case from Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI)- The United States Supreme Court is hearing arguments in numerous cases this session. One of those cases comes from Indiana.
The Health and Hospital Corporation v. Talevski involves the care of Gorgi Talevski. His family claims he was cared for in a way that goes against federal law.
Indiana University Clinical Associate Law Professor Beth Cate said the family is hoping this lawsuit makes changes, so others don't face the same fate.
"You're always worried about the level of care they're receiving," she said. "And if they're not receiving the level of care that they should be receiving what can we do about it."
Cate said the Supreme Court ruling in Talevski's favor could provide concerned families an outlet. It could permit lawsuits as a way to enforce standards in Medicaid nursing homes.
But, if the Supreme Court rules in favor of HHC, things could be harder for those needing to hold government programs accountable.
Emily Munson is the policy director with Indiana Disability Rights and is disabled herself. She said a ruling in favor of HHC would affect spending clause programs, like Medicaid, SNAP, and foster care, and how they could address concerns.
"They can either complain to the state agency making the decisions that violated the person's rights," she said. "Or, the federal government overseeing Medicaid, which doesn't have the resources to address rights violations all over the country."
Even if that's the case, Congress could make changes after the ruling.
"People could go back to Congress and say we need a change in this statute," Cate said. "You need to create an expressive right to come under court in that statute and everyone agrees if that language is in the statute people can come into court."
As the Supreme Court looks over the arguments to determine their opinion, Muson said there are things people can keep an eye on now to help those with disabilities.
"Keep abreast of what bills are in the General Assembly, as well as at the federal level. Talk to their legislatures. Talk to their members of Congress."
The Supreme Court should come to a decision by the end of June.