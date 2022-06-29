Your student could get free college - here's how

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Your student could go to college tuition-free, thanks to one Indiana program.

The 21st Century Scholars program was established 32 years ago and has helped low-income Hoosier students get a secondary education.

Students sign up for the program in middle school and then learn more about the college experience in high school.

Once they complete the program, they'll get tuition assistance that could make college free.

Leaders of the program say it sets students up for success.

The program is for low-income students. If you're eligible for free and reduced lunches, you're able to apply.

It's open to students that were in 7th and 8th grade "this past school year.

Friday is the last day to apply.

