Your student could get free college - here's how

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Your student could go to college tuition-free, thanks to one Indiana program.
The 21st Century Scholars program was established 32 years ago and has helped low-income Hoosier students get a secondary education.
Students sign up for the program in middle school and then learn more about the college experience in high school.
Once they complete the program, they'll get tuition assistance that could make college free.
Leaders of the program say it sets students up for success.
The program is for low-income students. If you're eligible for free and reduced lunches, you're able to apply.
It's open to students that were in 7th and 8th grade "this past school year.