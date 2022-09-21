"Your job doesn't end here" Humane societies are being impacted by inflation. Here's how you can help one local shelter in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local animal shelters are reaching their capacity.
The Greene County Humane Society says one reason for that is people can't afford to take care of their pets with the cost of everything going up.
Feeding and watering animals at local shelters isn't getting any cheaper with inflation.
That's why they are asking for your help.
Whether it's people returning their pets or simply not being able to afford to take in a stray dog or cat, humane societies are full.
"It is a problem and we try to come up with a solution because right now, we are full," said shelter manager Amanda Abney.
With a shelter full of animals needing care and prices going rising quickly workers like Abney are becoming dog tired very quickly.
"With us being so full and having to turn away, we even have employees who have foster animals at home, so your job doesn't end here when you have to go home and care for animals for the shelter. You still have an hour or two at home to help those animals to keep them safe," Abney said.
Since the shelter is this full, staff are also trying to provide people with basic needs to care for animals since they can't take them in.
"We try to ask if anyone calls us about a stray, we try to ask if they can foster to help keep them out of the shelter, and we would supply them food and things," Abney said.
The humane society says right now your help may be more important than ever.
"It's an everyday occurrence where every day we're having to turn down animals right now because we are so full," Abney said.
To help animals find safe, stable homes, the Greene County Humane Society needs help.
One opportunity to help is coming up in just a couple of weeks.
Jordan's Way is a live streaming tour that goes around the country to help organizations in need.
It will be stopping in Greene County to do a Facebook live with the humane society.
You can find more information about that here.
That will be October 8 from 6:00-10:00 pm.
At that time the shelter will be closed to the public.
Then later in October, the humane society will host its biggest fundraiser, bark or treat.
There are lots of activities like a pet costume contest, music, and vendors.
For more about the Bark or Treat event, click here.
It's a free event where donating is encouraged.
Organizers say since they're a non-profit, they rely on people's donations to stay in operation.