"Your heart goes out to a staff whose building has been identified for consolidation." VCSC discusses consolidation with public at Wednesday meeting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A plan was announced Tuesday by the Vigo County School Corporation that involves consolidating out of Meadows Elementary.
Wednesday's school board meeting served as a chance for the board to get information about potential consolidation.
News 10 reported Tuesday that Meadows Elementary school would likely be re-purposed.
There was not any public comment at Wednesday's meeting about the potential change.
School officials say they wanted to clear up a few misconceptions.
Right now there are 16 different elementary schools in Vigo County.
Communications director Bill Riley tells us the average amount of elementary schools in a corporation this size is around 11.
They say the last two times they have consolidated they have not had increased class sizes.
This was the first of two misconceptions they say they have had.
The first is that class sizes would go up.
The second thing they wanted to clear up was that staff at Meadows will have jobs in other locations.
Riley says he can understand teachers having different emotions about being in a new building.
"Your heart goes out to a staff whose building has been identified for consolidation. They love that building. They love those students. It makes sense why there are mixed feelings on their part," said Riley.
The committee at Wednesday's meeting that's reviewing potential consolidation says if they do consolidate, they will redistrict.
That will allow for students to be placed in another school.
There will also be a permit process that allows students to be placed in another school.
That would be used in case the school they are placed in does not work for them.
Another item on the agenda at tonight's meeting was the three plans to renovate Vigo County Schools.
Riley tells News 10 that the next big step in the planned renovations will be discussed at the December 13 meeting.
They plan to reduce the original three plans we have told you about down to one.
After that, the school corporation plans to hold its first public hearing about that plan selected on December 27.
January 10 is the target date for that option to be put on the ballot for a referendum.
It would be voted on in May of 2022.