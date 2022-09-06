'Your child is going to be even safer,' - VCSC updates its security protocol at schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Safety is a concern for every parent as they send their child off to school.
Vigo County School Corporation Coordinator of Safety and Security -- Kurt Brinegar -- says his department is doing everything in its power to keep parents' minds at ease.
"Your child is going to be even safer," Brinegar said.
This year, the corporation is cracking down on its visitor policies. A visitor cannot come into the school unless a school protection officer lets them in.
"We want them to meet you at the door, ask for identification or the reason why you're there. We typically don't want people in the schools unless they absolutely have to be."
Brinegar says this new rule has received mixed feedback.
"There's a lot of parents that get upset. They want to see their kid, that's not a problem we want them to see their kid, but we can bring them to the door, rather than let them in."
He wants people to know the goal is to make sure every person in the building is accounted for.
Local mom Alexis Green is on board with the new protocol! She says it helps her sleep at night.
"I think the safer the better, even if it's just a parent coming to school it's nice to make sure everything is okay before they come in," local mom and VCSC parent Alexis Green said.
This year, parents and staff also received an updated student response protocol that uses common language. It's to ensure everyone is on the same page in case of an emergency.
If an active shooter situation were to ever occur Brinegar feels confident everyone will know their role without hesitation. He says the failure by law enforcement in the case of the Uvalde mass shooting was unacceptable.
"It's all agreed upon that the responding officer who's there first will be the one in charge. They have the green light to proceed to do whatever they need to do to stop the aggressor," Brinegar said.
In the next coming weeks, teachers and staff will also be undergoing active shooter training called "ALICE" for an extra layer of protection. Right now, there are updated security cameras in nearly all of the elementary schools. However, they are still waiting on the bids for the middle and high schools.