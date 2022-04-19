Young women in Crawford County meet to learn lessons in confidence and self-worth

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Lessons of a different type were being taught Tuesday at Lincoln Trail College.
Instead of math or science, they were lessons on confidence and self-worth. Those lessons were given to a crowd of 200 young women from the community.
Students from Robinson, Oblong, Hutsonville, and Palestine were all in attendance. Those women were there to listen to Julie Carrier. Carrier is a former senior management consultant in leadership development for the pentagon. She now travels the world helping young women to empower each other.
That empowerment came through as a message of confidence and self-worth. It is giving women the tools that aren't necessarily taught in the classroom.
During the talk, Carrier engaged with many of those in attendance. She and those in attendance all shared stories of struggle. They also shared how they overcame those struggles. It's all in hopes that these women will strive and succeed.
"During adolescence is where we see most girls' confidence levels drop. A lot of girls don't see themselves as a leader. So having them come during the most formative years in their development to a space where they feel loved and valued. Where they can learn how to be confident. How to feel confident and how to live their best life," Carrier said.