Young Padawans dual with lightsabers at a local gym

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A not so long time ago, in a galaxy not so far away, dozens of young Padawans showed off their lightsaber skills.
Ivy Fit Gym in Terre Haute partnered with the Chi-town Ninja Lightsaber Academy to put on this unique event.
You might recognize the warrior who hosted the event. His name is Jason Gonzalez, and he competed in the American Ninja Warrior!
Now, he is giving back to the community by hosting events like this.
Folks had the chance to dual one another with lightsabers, and even learn about swordsmanship, but Gonzalez says it goes beyond that.
"It helps kids build confidence when they are able to get an obstacle that they weren't able to do. They feel so proud of themselves. So, it definitely encourages kids. It makes them feel good about themselves," American Ninja Warrior competitor Jason Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez now has students all over the world! Here is a list of his upcoming events.