Young girls inspired and empowered during Young Women LEAD conference

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Vincennes.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday evening and continue falling to 8.0 feet Friday,
March 17.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 21.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 22.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 7.4 feet
Sunday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
22.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday evening and continue falling to 8.3 feet Sunday, March
19.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Young girls inspired and empowered during Young Women LEAD conference

  • Updated
  • 0
Young Women Lead

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Young girls in southern Illinois gathered at Lincoln Trail College for an exciting and empowering conference.

Girls from 8 southern Illinois high schools gathered at Lincoln Trail College on Thursday.

The goal of the Women LEAD conference was to encourage young women to embrace their strengths, be confident, and not be afraid to dream big and reach their full potential.

Gracie Weger and Austin Fisher were one of the many I spoke with who have been looking forward to attending Thursday's event.

"We're all about women empowerment," said Weger.

"I love women empowerment. I think women don't get enough chances to be bosses," said Fisher.

Champion Barrel Racer Amberley Snyder was one of the speakers at Thursday's event.

Snyder was paralyzed from the waist down in a car crash.

She shared her story of struggle and triumph.

"Everyone is going to face something. Recognize you're allowed to have a bad day, but you always have to make the choice to continue to keep going and be happy and find that happiness through those diversities," said Snyder.

Following Snyder's story, the girls broke off into different groups to learn how to handle the curve balls life will throw.

The girls also had a chance to take a picture and talk with Synder about life and their goals.

Following the event, I asked Weger and Fisher what they learned and what advice they had for girls their age.

"Keep girl bossing," said Weger.

Fisher added, "keep girl-bossing, and don't let a boy or man ever hold you back from being your true girl-boss self!"

If you are interested in learning more about the Young Women LEAD conference, then click here.

You can read more about Amberley Snyder's story by clicking here.

