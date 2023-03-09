Young girls inspired and empowered during Young Women LEAD conference

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Mount Carmel. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Lafayette down to Vincennes. .Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd. Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles. South Lake Area and 10 homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood. Water is at critical stage for a few agricultural levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening and continue falling to 8.3 feet Sunday, March 19. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&