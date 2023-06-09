 Skip to main content
You'll have the chance to support two local kids living with cancer in annual event

  • Updated
  • 0
Madi Moore photo

Provided photo of Madi Moore 

 By Chris Essex

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, you have a chance to support two local kids who are battling cancer.

It's through the Third Annual Madi's Day of Hope. The fundraising event is taking place at Humphreys Park in Linton.

It'll feature live music, a kids' zone, games, food and over 20 vendors.

This year, the money collected will support two families who have children battling cancer.

The event is in honor of Madi Moore. At the end of 2017, doctors diagnosed her with leukemia.

She passed away in July 2019 after complications from her treatment. Madi would've turned 21 years old this week.

