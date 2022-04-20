"You'll be spending a lot of green" Police, sheriffs warn of possible consequences of driving impaired on "marijuana holiday"

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - April 20 or "4/20" is unofficially known as a "marijuana holiday."
While many Americans celebrate in states where it is legal, police are cracking down where it is illegal.
The Wabash Valley sits between two states with very different laws on the drug.
All four states surrounding Indiana have legalized cannabis in some form.
This can be a challenge as people frequently cross state lines into Indiana.
If you are caught with marijuana or are under the influence in the Hoosier State, you could face fines, confiscation or even jail time.
Vermillion County drug task force officer Chad Hennis says impaired driving is much more common with marijuana than you may think.
He says it is something the sheriff's office sees quite a bit.
"People say 'it's just marijuana, that it don't hurt nothing.' but, I'm pretty sure every member of our department has probably been on a crash or accident where marijuana has been involved," Hennis said.
According to Indiana State Police, you have a 25% higher risk of getting in a crash if you drive under the influence of marijuana.
If you are caught, you could be charged with a class A misdemeanor, which could land you in jail for up to a year.
Sergeant Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police says using any controlled substance while driving is no joking matter.
"A lot of people like to make fun and say, 'hey, it's the green substance day.' well, you know what? You'll be spending a lot of green as far as cash with a lawyer trying to get yourself out of trouble," Ames said.
Ames said it is also important to know the marijuana laws in your state.
He says if you purchase it in Illinois and bring it to Indiana, you could face a class B misdemeanor and a fine of up to $1,000.
"A lot of people are still going over to Illinois where you can buy it legally and then bring it back here in the state of Indiana and they're like, 'I bought this legally in the state of Illinois!' well, welcome to the state of Indiana," Ames said.
Both Ames and Hennis say they are focused on keeping you and your family safe, especially on a holiday where more people could be using recreational marijuana.
"We don't want any tragedies. It can all be avoided. If you do choose to do illegal activities, just, please, don't drive. It's tragic to you, your family and other people," Hennis said.
With this in mind, a device is being used in Vermillion County to help catch people driving under the influence.
Drug task force deputies tell News 10 it came from a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
A "SoToxa" device is like a breathalyzer test, except it is used for illegal drugs.
It can test drivers on the road for marijuana, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Local drug task force officers say the SoToxa device is "almost completely accurate."
With Wednesday being known as the "marijuana holiday", officers say they are cracking down on impaired drivers.
They say this tool could be beneficial in doing so.
It is all to keep you and others on the road safe.
Vermillion County sheriff's office officials said they have had their SoToxa device for about a year now.
They say it has been vital in helping them catch people driving under the influence.
"With the implementation of this and the impaired driving, our department has been able to crack down on impaired driving under controlled substances," Hennis said.
Vermillion County sheriffs said this unique device is not something a lot of police agencies have yet.
Vigo County and the city of Clinton also have the device to help officers patrol the areas.